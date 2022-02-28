ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel’s Musings – Cultural Appropriation

Cover picture for the articleCultural appropriation is when one culture takes on the appearance, dress, mannerisms, celebrations or other manifestations of another culture. That’s the official definition, the unofficial definition is “male bovine excrement.”. There are a number of actors who have gotten into trouble recently for their acting choices in...

The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"

Her father is a recent bestseller and Willow Smith is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The singer has been a creative force since early on in her childhood, and with parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was expected. Aside from her musical career, Willow has partnered with Jess Hendel to co-author a fantasy novel titled Black Shield Maiden, and although the book is slated for arrival this October, an excerpt was recently released by its publisher, Penguin Books.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Valerie Boyd, acclaimed biographer of Zora Neale Hurston, dies at 58

Valerie Boyd, a journalist who chronicled the life of Zora Neale Hurston in a critically acclaimed biography and edited a forthcoming compilation of the journals of Alice Walker, thus illuminating African American women of letters from the Harlem Renaissance to the present day, died Feb. 12 at a hospital in Atlanta. She was 58.
CELEBRITIES
TheAtlantaVoice

The “Mother of Black Hollywood” Actress Jenifer Lewis Joins the Truth Check Campaign to Promote Social Media Literacy

Jenifer Lewis is everything you would imagine and more. Known and loved as “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” and named a “National Treasure,” by TV Guide, Lewis has been bringing her fabulous talents to the stage, small and big screen for decades. Whether putting the names of rogue students “on her list” as Dean Davenport […] The post The “Mother of Black Hollywood” Actress Jenifer Lewis Joins the Truth Check Campaign to Promote Social Media Literacy appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Gilded Age saw this week's episode as an opportunity to dramatize the factual but often ignored Black elite of the era

“What does the average person know about the Black elite in New York in the 1880s? The answer is very little if anything," says Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the HBO drama's historical consultant. Monday's episode showed Louisa Jacobson's Marian, who is white, discovering that her new friend Peggy Scott, a Black woman played by Denée Benton, is from a wealthy and educated Black family. There was indeed the existence of a Black elite during this period in New York City, but it is not often explored in pop-culture. “There’s this huge gap between the Civil War and slavery and then, maybe, the Harlem Renaissance — as if nothing happened in between," says Dunbar. The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes says the Black Lives Matter protests of summer of 2020 -- coinciding with COVID production shutdown -- allowed for this story to be added to the series. Fellowes told The New York Times via email that “it seemed dishonest to set a show in 1882,” less than two decades after the abolition of slavery in the United States, “and not have characters who have been affected by this directly.” He added that it “also allowed us to make some points about the challenges of being African American, even successful and affluent African American, in New York at that time.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Canyon News

Anna Kendrick Buys Muse Drummer’s Estate

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actress Anna Kendrick has purchased Muse Drummer, Dominic Howard’s home. The residence was built in 1958 and is almost 5,000 square feet. The home is in a secluded cul-de-sac and comes with a high-tech security system. Ana Kendrick and Dominic Howard are not the only celebrities to...
REAL ESTATE

