Mel’s Musings – Cultural Appropriation

“What does the average person know about the Black elite in New York in the 1880s? The answer is very little if anything," says Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the HBO drama's historical consultant. Monday's episode showed Louisa Jacobson's Marian, who is white, discovering that her new friend Peggy Scott, a Black woman played by Denée Benton, is from a wealthy and educated Black family. There was indeed the existence of a Black elite during this period in New York City, but it is not often explored in pop-culture. “There’s this huge gap between the Civil War and slavery and then, maybe, the Harlem Renaissance — as if nothing happened in between," says Dunbar. The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes says the Black Lives Matter protests of summer of 2020 -- coinciding with COVID production shutdown -- allowed for this story to be added to the series. Fellowes told The New York Times via email that “it seemed dishonest to set a show in 1882,” less than two decades after the abolition of slavery in the United States, “and not have characters who have been affected by this directly.” He added that it “also allowed us to make some points about the challenges of being African American, even successful and affluent African American, in New York at that time.”

