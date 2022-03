Cheers! One of the busiest bars in one of the best locations in Upstate New York is on the market. They say it's all about location, location, location and you can't get a much better location than this. The Lake George Beach Club is next to Shepards Park, a popular attraction for visitors. It also sits on 56 feet of lakefront and has two 70-foot docks with enough room for 8 boats to welcome all the traffic off the water.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO