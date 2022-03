PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police said they have identified the woman seen on video being chased by a speeding SUV through a park. Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said he believes the incident was a domestic issue and although they have not located the woman in the video, detectives have spoken to some of her immediate family members who confirmed they have seen her as recently as Monday.

