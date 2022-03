On Friday evening, the situation in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, looked positively dire. Russian forces were reportedly approaching the city from all sides. Throughout the afternoon, the second day of the attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sky was filled with explosions from nearby attacks on airfields, factories and electrical stations. Tens of thousands of local residents pushed onto westward-bound trains in what sometimes appeared to onlookers as stampedes, while others loaded their families into cars that formed traffic jams that snaked as far as the eye could see. Many headed toward the border with Poland to wait for 20 hours in lines near the border with Ukraine that backed up 15 miles.

