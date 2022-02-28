ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 28

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos of dogs and cats up for adoption at...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Texas primaries

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Gwinnett County, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Entertainment
Gwinnett County, GA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#The Week Of#Dog

Comments / 0

Community Policy