The Philadelphia Flyers are a team that is going to make moves at the deadline. With players at each position rumoured to be on the move, they will have holes to fill before next season. A perfect time to start is the trade deadline when a few teams are looking to trade some players who are having a tough time finding room in the lineup. There are three in particular whose names have been coming up and we will take a look at how the Flyers could target them to help with retooling for next season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO