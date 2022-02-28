ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cavan: Police officer 'doused in petrol' and assaulted

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA garda officer is being treated in hospital after being beaten and doused in an accelerant, believed to be petrol, in Blacklion, County Cavan. He was found in a disorientated state in a laneway close to Loughan House open prison, at about 02:00 local time on Monday. The officer...

www.bbc.com

