Ever since my first teenage jobs (including a gig detasseling corn -- a story for another day), work had always been associated with a particular physical space. And for the next 30 years, going to work meant getting myself ready and out the door each morning to commute to the office. While I was frequently on the road consulting with employers, conducting training or attending conferences and networking events, most of my work was tied to my organization's headquarters. Being at work had a predictable cadence and flow.

JOBS ・ 7 HOURS AGO