Movies

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Coda boosts Oscar hopes with two wins

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie coming-of-age drama Coda boosted its Oscar hopes with two wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Troy Kotsur, who plays the deaf parent of a hearing teen in the film, won best supporting actor, making him the first deaf winner of an individual SAG Award. Coda...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Little girl's reaction to a Black character wearing a bonnet shows why representation is everything

When Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots partnered with Disney+ to launch "Rise Up, Sing Out," they aimed to deliver inspiring and optimistic messages to young audiences about culture and celebrating differences. Featuring songs focused on inclusion and empowerment, the eight-episode animated musical short-form series premiered on February 2 in honor of Black History Month. The series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers for how it addresses topics such as racial microaggressions, diversity and inclusivity.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 9: In winning the photoreal feature VFX prize at the 20th VES Awards on March 8 (at the Beverly Hilton), “Dune” is now a step closer to winning the VFX Oscar. It also collected three other awards for model (Royal Ornithopter), effects simulations (Dunes of Arrakis), and compositing & lighting (Attack on Arrakeen). Updated February 9: Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” (Warner Bros.) leads the way as the frontrunner in the VFX race. The other nominees include “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel/Disney), “Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Star to Lead New Murder Mystery Show

The chances of Jason Gideon surprisingly appearing in the Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival just took a hit. That's because Mandy Patinkin has signed on to star in a new murder mystery show for Hulu. The series, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, earned a 10-episode series order on Tuesday, reports TV Line.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Speaks About Pete Davidson Publicly For First Time

Pete Davidson has not filmed any scenes for The Kardashians' upcoming new reality show on Hulu but you can expect to hear a whole lot about the SNL comedian. According to Kim and her family's latest interview with Variety, she will be discussing how they met one another and who made the first move, also placing a focus on her divorce arc in the series premiere.
CELEBRITIES

