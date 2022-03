As the Under Armour Next football camp in Southern California moved along on Sunday, it became obvious why so many schools are in hot pursuit of 2023 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Ca.) LB Victory Johnson. At nearly 6'4" and 230 pounds, he's a fluid athlete with great range and the ability to move well in space. Washington currently is one of his top schools and he said it all stems from a long-term relationship with Husky co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge.

