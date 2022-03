Devin Booker is set to make his return to the court after spending the past three games in the league's health and safety protocols. The timing is perfect for the Phoenix Suns, who hold the best record in the Western Conference (51-13). Tonight, they take on the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (44-22). The Heat have won six of seven, including wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO