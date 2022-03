After two years of build-up, the “former friends turned bitter rivals” story starring Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will reach its climax. It’s fight week, and we now are limited to five more days of torrid trash talk between former chums Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters are coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman in their latest fight and will be looking to reroute back to the top of the division, beginning with this grudge match.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO