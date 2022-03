A beloved princess is cast out of her lavish home into a cold and uncertain world. Orphaned by forces beyond her comprehension, she must find her way to a home and a family that will have her. This is the plot of the 1997 animated Anastasia and also something Disney+ literally just did to the 1997 animated Anastasia. The blog whatsondisneyplus.com reports that due to “pre-existing contracts,” the 20th Century Studios–née–Fox film had to be booted off of Disney’s streaming platform at the start of the month. The blog makes a point of noting that “this removal from Disney+ has nothing to do with the current crisis involving Ukraine and Russia.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO