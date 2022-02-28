ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finnish refiner Neste swaps Russian crude for North Sea oil

HELSINKI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s Neste has replaced most of its Russian crude oil purchases with other crudes such as North Sea oil due to crisis in Ukraine, the company said on Monday.

Previously the Finnish refiner purchased from Russia some two thirds of the crude oil it uses.

“In case of eventual gas disruptions Neste can partially use alternative fuels and optimise our production according to the situation,” an executive in charge of Neste’s oil products business, Markku Korvenranta, told Reuters by email, adding the company was able to deliver products to its customers normally at the moment. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

