Ego Plum's score for 'The Cuphead Show' comes from a life-long love of cartoons

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgo Plum has admired the music for classic cartoons by Carl Stalling, and 1930's band leader Raymond Scott since he was young. He had a chance to introduce a whole...

Meet the Singer Behind 'The Cuphead Show's' Old-Timey Theme Song

As far as adaptations of video games go, The Cuphead Show has a lot working in its favor. Considering the game pays homage to the golden age of American animation, it seems like the perfect fit for the animated series that began streaming in February 2022. The vibrant and wacky world of Inkwell Isles is brought to life within this fun new series, emulating much of what made the original game so enjoyable. That includes its use of old-timey music, especially when it comes to its theme song.
How 'The Cuphead Show!' Brings New Life to the Old-School Cup Bros

The hit indie video game Cuphead initially released in the autumn of 2017 to excellent reviews. It was praised for having a unique art style that harkened back towards the 1930s cartoons referred to commonly as "Rubber Hose," and the style went on to win the game multiple awards such as the "Best Visual Design" award at the 2017 Golden Joystick Awards and the "Best Independent Game" award at the 2017 Game Awards. While the game had a steady run, even having a planned downloadable content expansion featuring new bosses and a new playable character known as Ms. Chalice, what many people probably didn't expect was for the game to get so popular that it would get an entire show about it. What was more curious still was that the game did not have a huge focus on the story, choosing instead to focus on gameplay and presentation above all else. That begs the question: what was done to make sure that Netflix's The Cuphead Show! could stand on its own with what little the game had to offer regarding story?
Raymond Scott
Ego Plum
