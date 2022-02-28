ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dictionary.com jabs Republican lawmaker's tweet criticizing 'millennial leftists'

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The official Twitter account for Dictionary.com jabbed a Republican lawmaker on Sunday after he appeared to criticize some millennials and said the members of the generation can “reflect upon your woke sky.”

“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., tweeted on Sunday. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”

Dictionary.com’s Twitter account responded, sharing “We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary.”

The response quickly went viral, garnering over 220,000 likes on Twitter by Monday morning.

And the dictionary account wasn’t the only one mocking Higgins’ tweet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also shared Higgins’ tweet, writing “I’ve sat on a committee with this guy for years. He talks like this every day.”

Higgins’ tweet appeared to reference Russian President Vladimir Putin placing Russia’s nuclear forces on alert amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

This is not the first time a dictionary’s Twitter account has waded into politics. The Merriam-Webster dictionary also responded after former President Donald Trump tweeted the partial sentence “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dictionary.com jabs Republican lawmaker's tweet criticizing 'millennial leftists'

