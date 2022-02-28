ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lake-Sumter State College president to retire

By Ryan Lynch
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has served in the role since 2016. Orlando Business Journal's Best...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sumter State College#Piedmont College#Technology College

Comments / 0

Community Policy