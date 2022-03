The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro’s latest video update also told followers that he was working on getting out of Ukraine, following Russia’s attacks. Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s latest video update from Ukraine revealed that he’d been arrested during the attacks from Russia. The 42-year-old choreographer didn’t divulge many details about his arrest, but he did say that it was a serious wake up call for him amid the panic, during the Monday February 28 update. He also gave updates on some of his friends and his own plans to leave the country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO