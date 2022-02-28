ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

See how Americans feel about the war in Ukraine

sunnysidesun.com
 9 days ago

CNN's Senior Data Reporter Harry...

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#War#Ukraine#Cnn
Fox News

Top intel Republicans warn of nuclear aggression, accuse Biden of using Ukraine war as a 'shield' for policies

FIRST ON FOX: Top Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) are warning that the United States is facing increased nuclear aggression from foes, and also calling out the Biden administration over it's "far left" energy policies that are being exposed by spiking gas prices and other side effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy