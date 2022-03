SAN DIEGO – The team surrounding Julio Cesar 'El Rey' Martinez doesn’t find any shame in losing to an all-time great. The WBC flyweight titlist took a chance in moving up in weight to face Nicaragua’s Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on just six weeks’ notice. It backfired on every level, beginning with Mexico City’s Martinez badly missing weight, resulting in having to forfeit 20% of his purse. The week ended with a lopsided defeat to the legendary former four-division champion atop a March 5 DAZN show from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO