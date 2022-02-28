ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intricon (IIN) to be Acquired by Affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $241 Million, $24.25 Per Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international joint development manufacturer engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it has entered into a definitive...

