ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Reports Publication of Roluperidone Phase 3 Study Results in Schizophrenia Bulletin

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that results from the Phase 3...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Deep rTMS of the insula and prefrontal cortex in smokers with schizophrenia: Proof-of-concept study

Patients with schizophrenia have a high prevalence of cigarette smoking and respond poorly to conventional treatments, highlighting the need for new therapies. We conducted a mechanistic, proof-of-concept study using bilateral deep repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) of insular and prefrontal cortices at high frequency, using the specialized H4 coil. Feasibility of dTMS was tested for disruption of tobacco self-administration, insula target engagement, and insula circuit modulation, all of which were a priori outcomes of interest. Twenty patients completed the study, consisting of weekday dTMS sessions (randomization to active dTMS or sham; double-blind; 10 patients per group), a laboratory tobacco self-administration paradigm (pre/post assessments), and multimodal imaging (three MRI total sessions). Results showed that participants assigned to active dTMS were slower to initiate smoking their first cigarette compared with sham, consistent with smoking disruption. The imaging analyses did not reveal significant Time Ã— Group interactions, but effects were in the anticipated directions. In arterial spin labeling analyses testing for target engagement, an overall decrease in insula blood flow, measured during a post-treatment MRI versus baseline, was numerically more pronounced in the active dTMS group than sham. In fMRI analyses, resting-state connectivity between the insula and default mode network showed a numerically greater change from baseline in the active dTMS group than sham, consistent with a functional change to insula circuits. Exploratory analyses further suggested a therapeutic effect of dTMS on symptoms of psychosis. These initial observations pave the way for future confirmatory studies of dTMS in smoking patients with schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Santa Clarita Radio

Nerve Renew Reviews: Is This Nerve Renew Supplement Safe? Read Shocking Report

Life Renew is a company that sells health items that they claim may improve the body in various ways. Nerve Renew is one of their more recognized products, but is it worth it?. Nerve Renew is a dietary supplement that gives the body the vitamins and nutrients required to battle nerve pain. And if one is wondering whether or not it works, now’s the time to look at the ingredients.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schizophrenia#Nerv#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Minerva Neurosciences#Company#Panss#Nsfs#Psp#Itt
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

A nation-wide twin study of social cognition in schizophrenia spectrum disorders

We examined social cognition in 32 monozygotic (MZ) and 21 dizygotic (DZ) twin pairs concordant or discordant for a schizophrenia spectrum diagnosis and healthy control (HC) twin pairs (29 MZ/20 DZ). All participants were recruited through the Danish registers. Patients showed several deficits in the ability to detect sarcasm. Impairments were also observed in the unaffected MZ co-twins, indicating that social cognitive deficits could be a genetic vulnerability indicator of the disease. Worse social cognition was associated with lower intelligence and higher levels of psychopathology in patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy