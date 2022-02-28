ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Train heading from Charlotte to Raleigh, smashes into car, kills driver

By Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was killed when the car was hit by a train in Thomasville on Saturday night, according to Amtrak.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday night, the Amtrak Piedmont Train 78., heading from Charlotte to Raleigh, crashed into a 2013 Ford Focus that was on the tracks in Thomasville, police say.

The driver of the car, who has not yet been identified, was killed.

FOX8 crews on the scene saw the heavily damaged blue sedan near the tracks on Liberty Drive at the intersection where East Main Street becomes South Street. A section of the tracks was roped off.

Police say the Ford Focus was heading south on Turner Street and, after crossing East Main Street, turned right at the railroad crossing and drove west onto the tracks. That’s where the car was hit by the oncoming train. The train was moving between 65 and 70 mph.

At about 9 p.m., Amtrak Alerts tweeted out, “Piedmont Train 78 is stopped outside High Point (HPT) due to a vehicle on the tracks.”

Amtrak reports that 54 passengers and three crew members were on board. No passengers or crew members were injured.

The company says the train was able to get all passengers to their final destinations.

