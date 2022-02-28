ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) Issues Corporate Update

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today provided a corporate update announcing a leadership transition, strategic evaluation and corporate restructuring. The Board...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $44,528,067 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factor H#Linkedin#Streetinsider Premium#Gmtx Rrb#The Board Of Directors#Company#Gem307#Executive Chair

Comments / 0

Community Policy