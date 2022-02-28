ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostess Brands (TWNK) PT Raised to $26 at Jefferies

 9 days ago

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson raised the price target on Hostess Brands...

Dollar Tree Settles With Activist, Revamps Board

Click here to read the full article. Joining Dollar Tree's board will be former Dollar General CEO Richard Dreiling and activist investor Mantle Ridge's CEO Paul HIlal.
Third Point takes stake in Cano Health, pushes for company sale

BOSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing Cano Health (CANO.N) to put itself up for sale because the senior-care facility operator's stock price has tumbled since it went public with a blank check company. The New York-based firm, run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, said...
