Although their majority has shrunk recently, actors are still the largest and most influential branch of the Academy. When they get together to hand out prizes among themselves, it’s usually a good sign of the way the Oscar wind is blowing. Sunday night’s SAG Awards were the first televised ceremony of the 2022 Oscar season, and recent history suggests that the lucky winners in SAG’s individual film categories have a fair chance of showing up at the podium again next month: In the past decade, the guild’s picks lined up exactly with the eventual Oscar winners four times.

