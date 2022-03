Kanye West sits in a house overlooking a beach, flanked on either side by potential real estate partners. “Have you guys ever been locked up in handcuffs and put into a hospital because your brain was too big for your skull?” he asks, moving the conversation swiftly away from real estate. It’s a moment captured in Jeen-yuhs, a three-part Netflix documentary about the artist’s rise to fame directed by Coodie and Chike. While the first two episodes captured his ascent, the third rushes into the present, depicting West just a few years after he began speaking publicly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The scene, captured by Coodie, continues for a few minutes, until the director interjects with revealing narration.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO