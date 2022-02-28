5 things you need to know - Monday, February 28

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, February 28.

_____

Biden plans talk with US allies as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

President Biden will talk to US allies about the ongoing situation in Ukraine later today. The White House says the goal is to maintain a "coordinated response."

The call comes as the United Nations prepares for an emergency meeting today to discuss the events in Ukraine.

_____

Jury selection for 1st January 6 riot trial starts today

Jury selection starts today in the first trial related to last year's January 6 attack on the capitol.

49-year-old Guy Reffitt is charged with bringing a handgun to the capitol.

Legal experts say there are over 700 people facing charges from that day, and their lawyers and prosecutors will be watching to see how the jury responds to this case.

_____

Bill to remove legal and financial barriers to parenthood for same-sex couples

Today the Colorado House of Representatives will hold a full vote on a bill that would remove many of the legal and financial burdens that same-sex couples face when starting a family.

_____

More mask mandates are getting lifted.

Denver, New York, and Chicago are dropping their mandates in schools, and Congress will lift its own mask mandate just in time for President Biden's State of the Union Address tomorrow.

_____

Warm final day of February but an even warmer start for March tomorrow!

The weather is going to be awesome for most of this week with sunshine and really warm air through Thursday!

We'll close out February today with clouds in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures today should range from the 50s to the 60s across the region.

Tonight we'll keep clear skies and light winds with lows back into the 30s and 20s.

_____

