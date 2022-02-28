ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's war on Ukraine: Day five situation on the ground

By Daphne ROUSSEAU, Paz PIZARRO
AFP
 2 days ago
Kyiv is still Russia's prime target, Ukraine says /AFP

On the fifth day of fighting in Ukraine on Monday, defending forces claim that the Russian onslaught has slowed but still aims for Kyiv, while Russia reports progress in the south.

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the warring sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

The military situation:

- Ukraine says Russian troops have "reduced" the speed of their offensive but continue to pursue their "main objective": taking the capital Kyiv.

- Naval battles rage around the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine says, as well as near Ochakiv and Chornomorsk.

- Ukraine says Russia is still trying to organise a naval landing at Mariupol on the shores of the southern Sea of Azov.

- Russia claims air superiority in Ukraine.

- Ukraine says Russia launched six missile strikes involving up to 30 missiles on Sunday and four air strikes, mostly from Belarusian territory.

- Ukraine says Russia has fired 180 Iskander-type mobile ballistic missiles since the start of the offensive.

- Ukraine says it is holding Kharkiv, 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of Kyiv.

Fighting in the Ukrainian capital /AFP

- The Ukrainian army says it has repelled "several" attacks on Kyiv.

- Ukraine says three Russian missiles targeted Kyiv. One was intercepted.

- Local media report overnight explosions in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

- Russia says it is besieging the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk close to Crimea.

- Ukraine confirms Berdyansk is occupied by Russian soldiers.

- Ukraine says 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed.

- Ukraine's leader urges Russian troops to lay down their arms.

- A brewery in Lviv, western Ukraine, switches production from beer to Molotov cocktails.

The civilian/humanitarian situation:

- Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children.

- The UN puts the civilian toll at 102, including seven children.

- Russia says civilians can leave Kyiv "freely".

- Russia says Ukraine is using civilians as human shields.

- More than 500,000 people have fled the conflict, the UN says.

