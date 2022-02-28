ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sen. Rubio Says He Will Take Pass On Biden’s SOTU, Fed Up With “COVID Theater Crap” Required

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n4x4_0eRCCDkR00

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday with some of the lowest ratings of any president this far into his term.

The Tribune News Service reported on Sunday that just two days before Biden’s speech, just 37 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing, a Washington Post/ABC News poll found. On the other hand, 55 percent disapprove.

But disgust with Biden’s performance is not the only reason Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio won’t attend on Tuesday night.

In a recent interview with Sean Spicer of Newsmax, Rubio said he didn’t want to the part of the “absurd theater” of the event, as it links to COVID-19.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said all members of Congress are invited to attend. But there are rules for that.

Lawmakers must submit a negative PCR COVID test on Monday and during the speech wear a KN95 or N95 mask “at all times.”

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and all who enter must use hand sanitizer upon entry. A COVID vaccine is “strongly recommended.”

“It’s an absurd theater, COVID theater, which I think has become a disease of its own,” Rubio explained.

Rubio noted that the testing, mask-wearing, sitting up in the House gallery, and passing through a metal detector on top of it all.

“I’m done with all that theater stuff,” he told Spicer.

Compared to March and April 2020, Rubio added, “We’ve got vaccines. We’ve got treatments. We know a lot more about it. At some point we’ve got to end with this stuff.”

“It’s just theater. It’s just a game. I’ll watch the replay on television. I don’t need to sit there and go through all of that just to make them feel good about how safe they’re being, and all that.”

“Honestly, I’m just tired of all that COVID theater crap.”

