Back in late 2021, Genesis Energy was staring down the barrel of a possible liquidity crisis as soon as early 2022. Following twelve turbulent months, the second half of 2021 saw many Master Limited Partnerships lifting their distributions and conducting unit buybacks but sadly not Genesis Energy (GEL), who was still staring down the barrel of a possible liquidity crisis as soon as early 2022, as my previous article explained. Thankfully, they came through in the eleventh hour with divestitures to the rescue, but when looking ahead, 2022 still looks disappointing, which keeps their moderate distribution yield of 5.31% risky.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO