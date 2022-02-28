ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nu Holdings: Still Achieving Growth During A Brazilian Recession

Nu Holdings is a company aiming its digital banking services at a large segment of unbanked and underbanked customers in Latin America. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has a very large opportunity ahead of them in Latin America by offering digital banking services to a large segment of unbanked and underbanked customers...

Nu Holdings Is A Reflexivity Play

Nubank is already the largest bank in Brazil, with licenses incoming for other countries with large unbanked populations and still long growth horizons. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the company that runs Nubank, is an interesting prospect on the markets that play in emerging markets. The play here isn't so different from a company like Qudian (NYSE:QD), minus the risks that exist in Chinese markets around ownership of stock and regulation of high rates. However, in addition to the opportunity in online banking powered by AI, and the open field of unbanked populations, Nubank has tapped into a very compelling ecosystem concept that interacts well with the other factors that make Nubank attractive. With results continuing to be proved in today's Q4 call, we believe in the ROI of customer acquisition in this cash burning business, and note that reflexivity could play highly in the business' success, helped in part by being Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) backed.
Does the Big Opportunity in Latin America Justify Nu Holdings' Big Valuation?

Nu now trades at 21 times trailing 12-month revenue. The company is not profitable but is growing like crazy. The banking opportunity in Latin America is huge. Investors clearly view Latin America as one of the next big banking markets, with banks and venture capital investing billions into financial technology companies in the region in 2021. One of the more interesting emerging fintechs is Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital bank based in Brazil that got its start by making it easier for customers to use online banking and by offering much lower fees than traditional banks in the country.
Mastercard: Still An Undervalued Growth Story

Despite the company's recent run and large market cap, this company still has room to run. It isn't easy to find great growth stories. Most companies struggle to maintain double-digit growth rates long-term, and the bigger companies get, the harder earnings and revenue growth often becomes. One of the best...
Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
