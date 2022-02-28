Nu Holdings: Still Achieving Growth During A Brazilian Recession

Nubank is already the largest bank in Brazil, with licenses incoming for other countries with large unbanked populations and still long growth horizons. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the company that runs Nubank, is an interesting prospect on the markets that play in emerging markets. The play here isn't so different from a company like Qudian (NYSE:QD), minus the risks that exist in Chinese markets around ownership of stock and regulation of high rates. However, in addition to the opportunity in online banking powered by AI, and the open field of unbanked populations, Nubank has tapped into a very compelling ecosystem concept that interacts well with the other factors that make Nubank attractive. With results continuing to be proved in today's Q4 call, we believe in the ROI of customer acquisition in this cash burning business, and note that reflexivity could play highly in the business' success, helped in part by being Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) backed.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO