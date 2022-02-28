Teen student hit by car, seriously injured while walking to school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A 16-year-old girl is at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with serious injuries after a crash Monday morning.

Police are investigating the incident that happened in the 1100 block of Park Avenue around 7:10 a.m.

They said it is was hit-and-run crash.

A Norfolk Public Schools representative said the teenage girl was struck by a car while she was on her way to class at Booker T. Washington High School.

Jeneil Wilson, a freshman at the school, said he saw the aftermath of the hit-and-run.

“I was walking to school and I seen police cars right here and I was like somebody probably got hit,” he said.

Lovely Boone said her son Darryl, who’s a senior, was walking to school when he saw police cars speed by.

“He said he saw a bunch of police officers flying past and they were wondering what was going on,” said Boone. “Once they got closer, and got to school, they found out one of their schoolmates had gotten hit by the car.”

A robocall went out to parents in the afternoon letting them know a student was hit and to keep her and her family in their thoughts.

“One of the teachers saw it and she’s the one that called 911,” Boone said. “She told him (Darryl) that when she got hit, she saw her go up in the air once the car hit her and the car didn’t stop.”

Sophomore Keshan Ferebee walks to school every day. He said the news is unsettling.

“I was like, dang; that could’ve been me,” Ferebee said. “I just send my prayers to her and her family.”

Boone’s son Darryl also walks to school every day. She said she’s concerned because people drive fast on that stretch of road.

“It’s disturbing,” she said. “This is a very busy street. I feel like they need crossing guards.”

Police said they only assign crossing guards to elementary and middle schools, not high schools.

“Just because they’re in high school doesn’t mean they do not need crossing guards, especially on a busy street like this,” said Boone. “That was senseless for whoever hit her. She was going to school and didn’t stop.”

Karen Thompson, an area resident, says several kids walk the area daily to attend school at Booker T. Washington, including her own kids.

"Since Booker T. has been open, I've never seen a crossing guard out here," she said. "I just pray for everyone they get there safe."

Thompson worries one of the kids may be someone she knows.

"I started crying when I came - I promise you, I started crying because it's sad," she continued. "Who hits a child and keeps on going? I'm praying to God they find the person that did it."

School administration has provided support to the teen's family, and the NPS crisis response team was present at the school, the official said.

Police are still looking for the suspect and trying to get more information on the car.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information to submit tips through their Norfolk Crime Line.