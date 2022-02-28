First Wave BioPharma stock slips on $9M equity offering

The decline from September 2021 in Medical Device stocks was healthy. For the Stock Waves webinar on February 10, we wanted to focus on medical devices sector using the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). IHI is looking pretty convincing so far with this bounce off of the January low that a bottom has been struck. That low was the 38.2% retrace for the wave (4) correction off of the high that was made in September of last year. It is now trying to turn up and start the (5)th wave of a larger ending diagonal for the Primary degree 5th wave off of the 2020 low. Since we are dealing with a diagonal, that would suggest that the subways within this fifth take shape as an ABC structure a three wave move. A-waves can themselves subdivide into either five wave moves or three wave moves. For trading purposes that doesn't matter too dramatically because we have what looks like a reasonable five waves up here, as either wave one or a small a-wave. The support range for a corrective pullback as either a b-wave or wave two would be the same, between 59.21 and 57.86. So a corrective pullback would provide a decent entry using support just underneath the January low for making risk/reward favorable for the wave five.

