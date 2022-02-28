ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

First Wave BioPharma stock slips on $9M equity offering

By Preeti Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) is down 12.70% pre-market after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $9M equity offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The company entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the sale...

