LOS ANGELES — Jeff Pearlman wouldn't believe it. His book becoming — actually becoming — a television series? For real? Nope. No way. He wasn't falling for it when the visionary showed up at his doorstep from across the country with a big tomato, a block of chocolate, and non-alcoholic wine on Easter Sunday in 2014. Not when the big-shot Hollywood director and producer invited him to his house to talk about the possibility in 2018. Not when HBO sent him the contracts soon after.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO