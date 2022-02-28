Early Childhood Education program coming to Capital Region BOCES

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In light of recent teacher shortages, Capital Region BOCES announced Monday a new program will launch for the 2022-23 school year. Through the new Early Childhood Education program, high school juniors and seniors will learn the basics of child development, and build a foundation in classroom arrangement and curriculum development for young children.

Students will also learn how to communicate with parents and fellow teachers in a classroom setting. An on-site childcare center will give students the opportunity for hands-on learning.

“Schools and childcare facilities across the country are struggling to find teachers and childcare workers. This program is a fantastic opportunity for students who are interested in exploring these career options and building a solid foundation of knowledge and skills that they can take to college or the workforce,” said Jeff Palmer, director of career and technical education.

A partnership with SUNY Cobleskill will give program graduates an advantage if they choose to pursue higher education. The program will be offered at the new Career and Technical School in Albany, which is set to open for the 2022-23 school year.

Students interested in the program should speak with their school counselors. For more information on the program, and on open houses at the Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School, visit the Capital Region BOCES website .

