See how Americans feel about the war in Ukraine

Related
Russia Says It Will End Ukraine War on These Four Conditions
Russia is ready to halt its military action "in a moment," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
An exiled oligarch who spent almost a decade in a Russian prison predicts the Ukraine war will end Putin's regime
"I'm convinced that Putin hasn't got much time left," Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who was once the richest man in Russia, told CNN.
Top intel Republicans warn of nuclear aggression, accuse Biden of using Ukraine war as a 'shield' for policies
FIRST ON FOX: Top Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) are warning that the United States is facing increased nuclear aggression from foes, and also calling out the Biden administration over it's "far left" energy policies that are being exposed by spiking gas prices and other side effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.
MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Captured Russians said their leaders lied about the plan to invade Ukraine, leaving them unprepared for fierce resistance
Claims from a captured Russian lieutenant that he and his men were duped by command match reports of confused and demoralized soldiers.
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
Mitch McConnell is working a behind-the-scenes campaign to make sure Trump-backed 'goofballs' don't win their primaries: report
McConnell is seeking Senate candidates is an effort to gain a GOP majority in the upper chamber, The New York Times reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vernon Jones Says He'll Impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Day One if Elected
Jones said he wanted to elect former President Donald Trump as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Telegraph
Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threat after Russia suffers ‘worst day’ of Ukraine invasion
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Ted Cruz breaks with Mitch McConnell and says it's a 'mistake' for Republicans to call January 6 an 'insurrection'
Cruz previously called January 6 a "terrorist attack" but walked back those comments after he faced backlash from the far-right.
Slate
Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?
The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
A Georgian commander fighting Russian forces in Ukraine says more international support will help defeat Putin
Mamuka Mamulashvili is the commander of the Georgian Legion of the Ukrainian army and has been fighting Russian invasions since the 1990s.
A former NATO commander says Russian President Vladimir Putin 'may be the best thing that ever happened to the NATO alliance'
James Stavridis said Putin had within days pushed Germany to nearly double its defense budget, a feat he couldn't pull off in four years.
Thirty Russian Helicopters Destroyed in Surprise Attack, Ukraine Claims
The attack comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to go on the offensive against Russia.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0