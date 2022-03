Collegium Charter (22-3) gave Trinity (19-6) a battle, but the Shamrocks were ultimately able to secure a 77-63 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship. The Shamrocks held a seven-point lead after the third quarter but outscored the Cougars 30-23 in the fourth quarter to build a double-digit lead and seal the win. With the victory, the Shamrocks advanced to a Friday second-round showdown against (12-2) West Philadelphia (20-5) where the two sides will vie for a spot in the Quarterfinals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO