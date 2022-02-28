ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reata Pharmaceuticals down 5% on FDA rejection, revenue miss

By Jonathan Block
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are continuing to struggle in premarket trading after announcing Q4 2021 results that missed on the top line. Reata (RETA) had a tough end to last week when after...

