Po-Hi Girls Bowling Team wins State Championship

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow’s invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson...
President Biden ’s pivot to the center at his State of the Union address on Tuesday was welcome news for centrist Democrats worried the party’s leftward tilt was hurting its appeal with voters. Democrats close to the administration said Biden looked like he was on comfortable ground rallying...
The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he is selling the Chelsea soccer club. Abramovich said the sale will "not be fast-tracked but will follow due process," and that the net proceeds will go to victims in Ukraine. "This has never been about business nor...
In opening statements in the trial of Texas Three-Percenter member Guy Reffitt, who is accused of bringing a gun to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said Reffitt spoke of pulling lawmakers out of Congress by the hair, "dragging them out kicking and f****** screaming." His trial...
