Minnesota lawmakers found themselves swimming in surplus money Monday, as finance officials cautioned that events in Ukraine add uncertainty to a new forecast. “If you look at the oil prices anticipated in this forecast, they’ll become higher. If you look at markets and financial markets, they’re going to be unsettled,” said state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter, noting that the national economic model contained in the forecast was completed before Russia invaded Ukraine.

