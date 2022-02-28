ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing 13-year-old

By KATC News
 2 days ago
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, Bailey Frederick was last seen on Sunday, February 27, at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of Zip Lane in Iberia Parish.

Bailey is described by deputies as being 5’ 6” tall and 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Frederick's whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

Related
KATC News

State Police: Missing Iberia teen could be in danger

Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 13-year-old who was reported missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Bailey Frederick was reported missing from her home on Zip Lane in New Iberia. Troopers say she walked away from her home Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
