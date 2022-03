Local rivals AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head tonight in this semi-final first leg Coppa Italia clash. The two San Siro sides are separated by just two points in second and third place at the top of table but don't expect this mid-week encounter to be anything like a rest from the weekend hostilities. Read on for our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Coppa Italia semi-final online and on a TV channel, wherever you are in the world.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO