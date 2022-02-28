XPEL: Q4 Earnings Insights

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:37 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XPEL missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $21.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at XPEL's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.32 0.26 0.17 0.19

EPS Actual 0.32 0.37 0.25 0.22

Revenue Estimate 64.37M 57.78M 45.22M 45.77M

Revenue Actual 68.53M 68.74M 51.87M 48.61M

