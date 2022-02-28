ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Krystal Biotech Q4 Earnings

 9 days ago
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Krystal Biotech missed estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

