Oregonians Who Bought Cura's SELECT Cannabis Mislabeled Products Eligible For Class Action Settlement

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
CPT Group, Inc. announces a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit called Pope, et al. v. Cura Partners, Inc., State of Oregon, Multnomah County Circuit Court, Case No. 20CV05932. The cannabis producer mixed up its two lines of products – one with CBD and the other with THC.

What is this about?

The settlement proposes to release the claims of Oregon consumers based on Cura Partners, Inc's alleged failure to disclose that 186,000 mislabeled units of its products contained botanical terpenes, as alleged in the class action complaint filed January 31, 2020.

The court has not decided which side is right. Instead, the parties have decided to settle this case.

Who is affected?

Oregon residents who are over the age of 21 and purchased in Oregon cannabis/THC product from the Select Elite, Select Pax, and/or Select Dabbables product lines, including cartridges, disposable pens, or pods, during the period between August 15, 2018, and November 22, 2019, and where the packaging did not include the existence of botanically derived terpenes and/or medium-chain triglyceride as an ingredient in the product lines.

What does the settlement provide?

The settlement provides monetary relief.

The defendant, directly or through their insurers, will pay $500,000 to the settlement fund, which will be used to pay attorney fees to class counsel, and to pay $200 on each timely and approved claim from the class members, or less depending on how many claims are submitted until the fund is fully exhausted.

How do I file a claim?

To receive a cash payment, go to www.oregonclassactionsettlement.com to file or download a Claim Form. You can also write to: Cura Settlement; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 or email oregonclassactionsettlement@cptgroup.com.

All Claim Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by April 29, 2022.

What are my other options?

You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the settlement.

If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Cura for the claims in this case.

If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the class, you will keep your right to sue or continue to sue Cura for the claims in this case. Exclusion requests must be postmarked by April 29, 2022.

If you do not exclude yourself from the settlement, you may object to it or tell the court what you don't like about the settlement. Objections must be postmarked by April 29, 2022.

The court will hold a hearing on May 11, 2022, at 9:00 AM PST in the courtroom of the Judge, Shelley D. Russell, Multnomah County Courthouse, 1200 SW First Avenue, Portland, OR 97204, Courtroom 15-C, to consider the final approval of the settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues.

Class counsel's motion(s) for attorneys' fees and costs and incentive awards for the class representative will be available for viewing at www.oregonclassactionsettlement.com after they are filed.

You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

Photo: Courtesy of Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

