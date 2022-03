By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two food businesses have been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department. The health department said Pure Greens 412 on Sara Street was ordered to close on March 4 and Sireal Cereal Bar on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close on March 7. Both were operating a food business without a valid health permit, the health department said. Pure Greens 412’s Instagram page says it delivers salads around the Pittsburgh area while the Sireal Cereal Bar’s Google listing says it’s a hookah bar with games. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO