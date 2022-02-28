ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 9 days ago
Target Corp. on Monday said that it will boost its starting pay for workers beyond $15 an hour and expand health benefits for employees and families. The Minneapolis-based retailer said its new starting wage for hourly workers at Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations will range from $15 to...

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

