12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares rose 15.7% to $0.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock increased by 13.63% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock increased by 10.81% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares rose 8.69% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock rose 8.69% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 million.
  • MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares rose 8.56% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million.

Losers

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares declined by 18.2% to $2.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) stock declined by 13.28% to $22.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock decreased by 10.87% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $119.3 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 10.57% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock declined by 9.72% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

Benzinga

