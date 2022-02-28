ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bf1Yp_0eRC8dSk00
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock rose 48.2% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares increased by 8.72% to $55.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved upwards by 7.66% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.8 million.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock increased by 6.77% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 39.0% to $0.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares decreased by 18.97% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 13.64% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 6.84% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $458.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell 6.35% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares fell 5.54% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Muln#Golden Entertainment#Vision Marine#Container Store Group#Tcs#Bq#Gmbl#Ozon#Yj#Party City#Bzun
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Singapore Becomes First Southeast Asian Nation To Impose Sanctions On Russia

Singapore has become the first nation in Southeast Asia to impose sanctions on Russia and to unequivocally condemn the government of President Vladimir Putin for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. What Happened: According to a report in Singaporean media resource The Strait Times, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
Benzinga

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) jumped 52.8% to $2.0478. Hookipa Pharma amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Upstart Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares jumped 31.4% to $143.38 after the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $2.54 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 40.0 million shares is 1123.6% of HOOKIPA Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 21.7% to $2.8 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 1089.6% of Datasea’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
111K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy