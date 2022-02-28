12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock rose 48.2% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares increased by 8.72% to $55.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved upwards by 7.66% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.8 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock increased by 6.77% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 39.0% to $0.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares decreased by 18.97% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 13.64% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 6.84% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $458.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell 6.35% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares fell 5.54% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Comments / 0